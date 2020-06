HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured in a head-on crash near Hwy 31 and International Dr., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the call came in at 8:28 p.m. and multiple people were trapped.

4 patients are being transported with injuries sustained from a head-on collision with multiple entrapments in the area of Hwy. 31/International Dr.



This call was dispatched to #HCFR crews at 8:28 p.m.



Please drive carefully in this area as @SCHP_Troop5 and crews work. pic.twitter.com/K4tCcpoT22 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 4, 2020

Drivers are asked to drive carefully in the area as crews work to clean up.