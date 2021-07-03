4 people hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 544 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 544 in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCRF responded at 6:25 a.m. to the crash with entrapment. The wreck closed all beach-bound lanes of traffic in the area of 1766 Highway 544, and motorists were advised to expect delays in the area while first responders worked at the scene.

No other details of the crash were immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation.

Please drive carefully through this area, and all emergency scenes, for the safety of on-scene responders.