4 people rescued from vehicle in flood water in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were rescued from a vehicle in flood water in Horry County Thursday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said they were dispatched at 8:50 p.m. to the area of Cates Bay Hwy. and Bunyan Lane. Four people were rescued from the vehicle and a bystander was also rescued.

One person sustained minor injuries, according to HCFR.

