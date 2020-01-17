4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Conway area

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – Several people have been taken to a hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles in the Conway area.
Emergency crews responded to the area of E. U.S. Highway 501 and Academy Drive around 7:10 a.m. Friday for a multi-vehicle crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Four people were transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
People are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
