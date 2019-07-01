4 taken to hospital after Myrtle Beach boat crash released

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The four people taken to a hospital after a boat crash in Myrtle Beach have been released, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Two boats collided around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 735 Smith Blvd. on the Intracoastal Waterway in Myrtle Beach, a post on Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page said. One boat ended up atop another.

Eight other patients signed waivers to not be transported for their injuries.

The Horry County Fire Rescue boat and dive teams responded to the incident.

SCNDR is investigating.

Anyone who witnesses boating, fishing, or hunting violations is asked to call SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431.