MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All lanes of traffic were closed Friday afternoon on a portion of Highway 544 after a four-vehicle crash that injured two people.

About 1:15 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the area of Highway 544 at Lilac Road for calls of a crash.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.