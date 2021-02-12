40% of Horry County elderly deaths are now happening at home, higher than statewide percent

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When it comes to the end of life, being at home around loved ones is how more and more Americans are preferring to die.

“Everybody’s goal in their life is to be able to stay at home until the end of their life because it is home,” said Elaine Gore, the executive director of the Horry County Council on Aging. “That is their comfortable feeling. You are in your environment with all the things you are familiar with, with your family.”

While more than half of Americans would prefer to die at home, most deaths take place in institutions such as hospitals and nursing homes, according to a report from the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health.

About 64.6% of South Carolinians died someplace other than their home in 2019, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, signaling the continued reversal of a trend that had built for decades.

Returning home

Death, which used to take place primarily at home, began shifting to hospitals and nursing homes throughout the 20th century.

In 1949, 49.5% of deaths took place in health care institutions, according to research from the U.S. Institute of Medicine Committee on Care at the End of Life. In 1958, that number rose to 60.9%, then increased to 74% in 1980.

In 2008, less than 25% of Americans died at home, according to the US. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health.

Trends began to move in the other direction once Medicare and private insurance companies started covering hospice care in the mid 1980s.

The amount of people who die in hospitals or nursing homes has traditionally been higher in the South, where some areas had more than 50% of deaths happened in hospitals during the 1990s, according to the committee.

Of South Carolina’s 50,948 deaths in 2019, 35.4% happened at home, and 36.39% took place in a hospital, according to DHEC. About 13.75% died in a nursing home or long-term care facility, 9% of deaths happened in a hospice facility and 5.44% occurred elsewhere.

Those numbers are slightly different in Horry County, where 40.34% of the county’s 3,914 deaths in 2019 happened at home.

Where people die can rely on a variety of factors, including health circumstances. For example, cancer patients, and those who don’t have other pre-existing conditions, are more likely to die at home, according to the institute. Those who are white and have a higher income are also more likely to die in their homes.

Changing views on hospice

Patients are eligible for hospice services if they have a life expectancy of six months or less. Services can include nursing, social work and spiritual care, along with pain and symptom management.

Troy Yarborough, the CEO of Agape Care, the largest hospice provider in South Carolina, has seen a renewed focus on dying at home, and said about 75% of the company’s patients are cared for by staff at home.

“I think you’ve seen a significant trend in home-based care in general, in patients that are acknowledging the opportunities and the ability to be served by a variety of different levels of care in the home, where, traditionally, it wasn’t an option,” he said.

He said the hospice industry as a whole has had to fight through stigmas and misconceptions about its services.

Agape Care has worked on educating people that hospice is a service, not a place. He said some seniors believe that receiving hospice means their death is imminent, while the actual span of time from when an individual starts hospice services to when they die varies.

With what’s being referred to as “The Silver Tsunami” coming as Baby Boomers age, Yarborough said the medical field needs to be ready for that increase of patients.

“There is not enough nursing homes, there is not enough hospital facilities, so home is the logical choice,” he said.

When its providers meet with patients, Agape Care typically hears that seniors don’t want to die alone, that they don’t want to die in pain and they don’t want to be a burden to their families. At home, Yarborough said, they’re able to be comfortable and around familiar people.

“Something as simple as staying with their pet goes a long way,” he said.

Empowering seniors to stay home

In her three decades with the Horry County Council on Aging, Elaine Gore has seen the organization grow from delivering 80 meals a day to 400, and from a couple of senior centers to ten.

By offering services such as delivering meals and homemaking, the organization aims to help seniors stay out of hospitals and nursing homes for as long as possible.

“It does go a long way in enabling someone to stay at home,” said Gore, the organization’s executive director.

The council offers activities at the senior centers and can make referrals to services.

The meals provide one-third of the daily nutritional requirements set out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and can be microwaved.

The level-one homemaker services include checking in on the senior, washing dishes, changing sheets and cleaning a bathroom.

Gore said caretaking services can usually range between $15 and $20 an hour and can quickly exhaust an individual’s resources. While no one wants to leave their home, Gore said financial situations can make it the only option.

She’s seen the need in Horry County continue to grow as the area continues to attract more people — with many of them moving to the county to retire, which has led to a constant waiting list that ranges from 50 to 100 people at a time.

Services such as the senior centers, Gore said, are especially crucial. While the facilities have had to adjust operations due to the pandemic, she said that a survey sent out in September showed that 147 of the 150 people who answered still wanted to be able to visit the center.

“I think they were more afraid of losing touch with reality,” she said.

The council has been doing more one-on-one interviews with seniors asking how they are, if they’ve lost or gained weight and what they’re doing. The centers have also used plexiglass, masks and hand sanitizer in efforts to keep seniors safe.

With medical advances leading to longer lifespans, Gore said the definition of “elderly” has changed. While it used to be considered 65, the council now sees it as those 85 or older.

“I hear of people over 100 all the time,” she said. “I mean, it is not even a big deal anymore, almost.”

And with those changes in medicine and with different services available, Gore said that seniors have more options than before.

“I think a lot more people can stay at home now if that’s what they want to do,” Gore said.