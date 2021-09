MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old drowned Monday in his neighborhood pool in Myrtle Beach, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Christopher Skinner was found at about 8 a.m. in the neighborhood pool on Yorkshire Parkway, Willard said. He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died at 12:31 p.m. from asphyxiation due to drowning.

The death was ruled accidental and the family has requested privacy.