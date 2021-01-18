$40k and $10k winning Mega Millions tickets sold along Grand Strand

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Winning Mega Millions tickets for $40,000 and $10,000 were sold in the Grand Strand for Friday’s drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

A $40,000 ticket was sold at Circle K (#2720792) on Glenns Bay Road in Surfside Beach and a $10,000 ticket was sold at Circle K (#2723490) on Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Both tickets matched four white balls and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000. The ticket at the Circle K in Surfside Beach had the megaplier option, making that ticket worth $40,000, the lottery said.

The numbers drawn Friday were 3 — 11 — 12 — 38 — -43, Megaball: 15.

More than 63,000 winning tickets were sold in South Carolina with prizes ranging from $2 to $40,000, with 25,000 of those players purchasing the megaplier to multiply their winnings by four.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Megaball are 1 in 931,001, according to the lottery.

Tuesday’s drawing will be worth $850 million. Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories