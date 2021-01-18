$40k and $10k winning Mega Millions tickets sold along Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Winning Mega Millions tickets for $40,000 and $10,000 were sold in the Grand Strand for Friday’s drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

A $40,000 ticket was sold at Circle K (#2720792) on Glenns Bay Road in Surfside Beach and a $10,000 ticket was sold at Circle K (#2723490) on Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Both tickets matched four white balls and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000. The ticket at the Circle K in Surfside Beach had the megaplier option, making that ticket worth $40,000, the lottery said.

The numbers drawn Friday were 3 — 11 — 12 — 38 — -43, Megaball: 15.

More than 63,000 winning tickets were sold in South Carolina with prizes ranging from $2 to $40,000, with 25,000 of those players purchasing the megaplier to multiply their winnings by four.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Megaball are 1 in 931,001, according to the lottery.

Tuesday’s drawing will be worth $850 million. Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. Tuesday.