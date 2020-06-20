4th of July fireworks show is a go for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The big annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Myrtle Beach is a go, the city announced Friday.

“Everyone’s invited to attend,” the city posted in its weekly schedule, “wear face masks and practice safe social distancing.”

Plenty of space will be available for social distancing since the show will be visible up and down the beach, the city release pointed out.

The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. It will be launched from the Second Avenue Pier. The show will go on thanks to two big sponsors, McDonald’s and Budweiser, the city wrote.

Most neighboring communities have canceled their fireworks due to concerns about the pandemic. North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, Georgetown, and Southport, NC, have canceled their fireworks.