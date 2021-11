Four people were displaced after a fire on Nov. 27, 2021 in Little River. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were displaced after a fire Saturday morning.

The fire happened at about 6 a.m. at a home on on Woodridge Circle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No one was injured.

A cause of the fire has not been announced.