5 displaced by fire on Dunn Shortcut Road in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people are getting help from the American Red Cross after a fire early Sunday morning damaged their home in Conway, authorities said.

The fire happened in the 400 block of Dunn Shortcut Road, and crews were able to get it under control by about 4 a.m., the Conway Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross said it is providing the family with financial assistance to help with immediate needs including food, clothing and shelter.

No other information was immediately available. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

