HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were injured Wednesday in a crash near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive in Conway, according to HCFR. Lanes of traffic are blocked as of 3:20 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.