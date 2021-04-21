Multiple structures damaged by large fire in Loris; homes being evacuated

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple structures were damaged in a large fire in Loris and nearby homes are being evacuated, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Casey previously told News13 five structures were damaged but later said a specific number couldn’t be confirmed at this time.

The fire was called in the area of Raven Drive and Highway 9, Casey said. No injuries were reported but homes along Flag Patch Road are being evacuated.

Casey said lots of smoke will be visible in the area and community members are asked to avoid the area.

Horry County Fire Rescue, Loris Fire, Forestry, and other officials are on scene of the fire.

News13 has a crew on scene.

Horry County and Conway both issued burn bans Wednesday due to the extreme risk of fires.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.