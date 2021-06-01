5-year-old boy, dad ‘found safe’ after going missing in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN/WBTW) — A missing 5-year-old and his Fayetteville father have been found, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Horry County police were looking for Bradley Simmons and his father, also named Bradley Simmons.

They were last seen on Kings Road outside Myrtle Beach around 4 p.m. on Monday. The father lives in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to police.

“Simmons and his son may have reason to be in North Carolina,” the statement from police said.

Bradley’s father is not his guardian, police said.

Police in the South Carolina county told CBS 17 on Tuesday morning that the pair “were found safe.” They had no further information on the case.