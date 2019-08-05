$50K seized from alleged drug sales could be returned to police

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A judge will decide if more than $50,000 in connection to alleged drug sales will be returned to the Horry County Police Department.

In May 30 dogs in poor health were found in a home on Bakersfield Road.

53-year-old Kimberly Shular, of Loris was charged with 18 felony counts of ill treatment of animals, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and violation of the Horry County dog and cat breeding operations ordinance.

43-year-old Ronald Moore, of Loris, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

More than $50,000 was also found in the home along with drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The Horry County Solicitor’s Office filed a civil forfeiture to seize the money and amendment petition to file the animal abuse and drug cases separately.

“Any time that the state can prove that an amount of money has been made from illegal drug sales they can seize that and return that to the police,” said Horry County Solicitor, Jimmy Richardson.

The solicitor’s office must prove in court that Shular and Moore earned the money by selling drugs.

“It is either the sale of illegal drugs and that’s the purpose of the money, or it’s not. But it doesn’t have anything to do with the original investigation,” said Richardson, “The only difference being now is if the money were seized, it would go to the police. Not to the animal shelter.”

If awarded the money, the police department cannot use the funds as petty cash.

In a statement spokesperson for the police department, Mikayla Moskov said in part “by law the funds can only be used that aid in drug crime enforcement, such as police personnel training or equipment.”

Richardson also added that the department cannot use the funds for salary increases, added positions, or any reoccurring costs.

“You could probably justify buying a vehicle for undercover narcotics work. Scales or weights or other things that would be used to do away or to investigate other drugs. What you couldn’t do is go use the money for shop with a cop,” said Richardson.

All 30 dogs are in the care of the Horry County Animal Care Center as the investigation continues.

The shelter will be able to file for compensation at future court dates.

The next court dates for Shular and Moore are unknown at this time. Stay with WBTW News 13 as we learn more.