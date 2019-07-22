51-year-old man drowns in ocean at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A 51-year-old man drowned in the ocean near 6th Ave North in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

 Police said they responded to a call at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a drowning. When they arrived at the beach near 6th Avenue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department rescue workers were trying to save the man with CPR.

Rescue attempts were continued in the ambulance on the way to the Grand Strand Regional Hospital. However, the man eventually was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A witness, who is a relative, told police the man was seen in the water having difficulty swimming, police said. Ocean Rescue was alerted immediately and able to bring the man onshore to the beach. CPR was started by Ocean Rescue at that time.

The identity of the man is not being released until family is notified of the death.

