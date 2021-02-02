57% of Horry County COVID-19 deaths are men, while women more likely to be diagnosed

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — While more females than males are being diagnosed with COVID-19 statewide, males have been dying at higher rates, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control,

In South Carolina, 51.7% of those diagnosed with the virus have been female, 43.3% have been male and 5% have been persons of an unknown gender, as of Jan. 23 statistics.

Of those hospitalized, have been 49.4% male, 46.7% have been female and about 2% are of an unknown sex.

Males make up 51.7% of statewide deaths, 46.5% of those dead are female and 1.8% are of persons of an unknown sex.

In Horry County, 54.1% of cases have been in female persons, while males have made up 57.5% of deaths and 53.4% of hospitalizations.

Information for cases, hospitalizations and deaths in male persons for local counties is listed below.

DHEC pointed to its county-level COVID-19 dashboard when asked about the disparity between the sexes.

Research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July identifies the gap as a worldwide trend and speculates that it may be due to a combination of biological, psychological, behavioral and social factors.

The overall case-to-fatality ratio for men was 2.4 times higher than in women worldwide at the time, according to the research. The highest fatality rate was in people who also had other conditions such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and diabetes — all of which men tend to develop at higher rates than women.

The X chromosome, which women have two of, has a high density of immune-related genes, which leads to women having stronger and more adaptive immune responses than men, according to the data. Men also tend to participate in more high-risk behaviors that make them more susceptible to becoming infected.

Men were more likely to downplay the virus’s severity and were more likely to report that they weren’t avoiding large public gatherings, according to the report. Men also use tobacco and alcohol at higher rates than women. Both substances are linked to infection and mortality.

Men are less likely to wash their hands, social distance, wear masks and seek health care. Of all age and gender groups, men were less likely to change their behaviors due to the pandemic, according to the research.