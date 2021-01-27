5th person dies after car crashes into pond in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fifth person has died after a car crashed into a pond in Myrtle Beach Saturday, according to county coroner Robert Edge.

The car crashed into a pond on Harrelson Boulevard near Hwy 15, according to police.

The identify of the fifth victim is expected to be released Thursday, according to Edge.

The other four people who died were identified as:

Shiquan Graham, 20, of Lake City

Niterria Johnson, 22, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Thomas McDowell, 23, of Lake City

LeAna McMillian, 17, of Winston-Salem

The incident is under investigation.