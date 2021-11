LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were displaced Thursday after a home fire in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at about 1:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Dewitt Road, HCFR said. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross will be helping the six people displaced.

The fire is under control and will remain under investigation.