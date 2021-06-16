6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 501; avoid the area

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Drivers are asked to avoid an area of Highway 501 while crews work the scene of a crash that injured six people.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call at 11:58 a.m. for a crash with entrapment near Waccamaw Pines Drive and Highway 501.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and six people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.

Motorists will experience delays in the area for an extended amount of time, HCFR said. Please avoid the area to allow first responders the ability to work safely and timely.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will be investigating.

