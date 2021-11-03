63,621 and counting: Horry County Fire Rescue sets new record for calls handled in a year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue on Wednesday set a new record for the number of calls handled in a year,

The new record – 63,621 and counting — came when crews responded to a medical call in the Foresbrook area of Myrtle Beach, the department said in a Facebook post.

“We want to give a special shoutout to all our first responders and personnel, who work so hard to respond to the emergency needs of Horry County,” HCFR said in the post. “We see you making a difference in the communities that make up our region, and it’s appreciated. We also want to thank the telecommunicators who dispatch all these calls. We couldn’t do it without you. As Horry County grows, we’re honored to grow along with it.”