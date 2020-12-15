7 athletic teams in Horry County School District in quarantine due to COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Seven athletic teams in the Horry County School District are in quarantine, according to a list provided to News13 by the district.

The Myrtle Beach High School girls varsity basketball team is in quarantine due to a positive player. The team can return Dec. 21. Conway High School girls varsity basketball team is in quarantine due to being in close contact with a player who tested positive in a game against Myrtle Beach. The team can return Dec. 21.

The Conway High Schools boys junior varsity basketball team is in quarantine due to a positive player and can return Dec. 21.

The Socastee High School boys varsity basketball team is also in quarantine due to a positive player. The team will be out of quarantine Dec. 23 and can return to school after the holiday break Jan. 4.

The North Myrtle Beach High School boys basketball team is in quarantine due to a player testing positive. The team can return Dec. 22. The North Myrtle Beach High School boys varsity football team is also in quarantine after a player tested positive Dec. 10. That case is unrelated to the championship game. The team can return to school after the holiday break.

The Green Sea Floyds High School girls varsity basketball team is in quarantine after a player tested positive. The team can return to school after the holiday break.