70-year-old man killed when car struck bridge pillar on Hwy 22 near Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The coroner’s office has identified the man who was killed when the car he was driving struck a bridge pillar on South Carolina Highway 22 near Conway Wednesday.

William Greenway, 71, of Myrtle Beach, died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

The crash happened on SC Highway 22 East directly under the SC Highway 319 overpass, between Conway and Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.

Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, says a Ford Edge was traveling east on SC Hwy. 22 near the SC Hwy. 319 exit around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a bridge pillar. The only occupant of the vehicle was killed.

