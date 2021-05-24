70-year-old Myrtle Beach area nurse participates in 6K to raise awareness for clean water availability

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Debra Delp is a nurse with McLeod Health and just participated in the World Vision Global 6K for Water at the Myrtle Beach State Park. She also celebrated her 70th birthday.

“You can get out there and do this, maybe not run it but you can get out there. Get off the couch. Just be active and do it,” Delp said.

Delp said her 97-year-old mother waited to cheer her on as she crossed the finish line.

“It’s awesome. She will be excited I hope,” Delp said.

Delp said she was participating in this event because she wants to help out those who may not have access to clean water.

“We are running to get funding to help supply more water which is essential for everyone,” Delp said.

Six kilometers is the average distance people in third world countries walk every day to collect dirty and contaminated water for drinking, washing and other needs.

“Nearly a thousand children under the age of five die everyday because they don’t have access to clean water. We are raising funds to help them,” Angie Harrison said.

The goal was to raise $5,000 and over 50 runners came out to show their support.

“I ran with two of my best buddies out there who are 74 and 84 so we had a blast out there,” Kelly Burton said.

“This is what people have to do every day just to get fresh water so this was to expose that to try to raise money get a better way of life,” Larry Garro said.

“We tend to take water for granted so it is a special thing to help other people get something that we have plenty of,” Burton said.