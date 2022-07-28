GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 74-year-old man died Thursday after a drowning incident on the beach in Pawleys Island, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

The incident happened off of Atlantic Avenue, Ridgeway said. The man’s name has not been released.

The man died after he was taken to a hospital, Ridgeway said.

“Sadly, we experienced a drowning today near First St.,” the Pawleys Island Police Department said in a tweet. “We offer our condolences to the family of the victim and our gratitude to the many good Samaritans who assisted during a hectic situation. Please stay safe out there!”

No other information was immediately available.