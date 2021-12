HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 75-year-old man was killed Friday in a hit-and-run near Socastee, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Louis Fischer was hit by a car on the Amberfield development on Breezewood Boulevard, according to officials. He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. No description of the vehicle involved was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.