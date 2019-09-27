75th Fire Leadership South Carolina Conference held in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Fire chiefs and leaders from across South Carolina are in Myrtle Beach for the 75th Fire Leadership South Carolina Conference.

The first responders will hear from a series of speakers, participate in training, have the opportunity to speak with vendors about equipment and do activities with other departments to raise money for scholarships.

Assistant Chief Douglas Cline, with Horry County Fire Rescue/EMS, tells News13, one of the most important things they do throughout the conference is build relationships with other departments.

He says the fire service is like a family and the relationships they build can help them solve problems with departments, and prepare for mutual aid opportunities in the future.

“South Carolina has a very strong mutual aid partnership with fire fighter mobilization across the state,” Cline said. “We’re actually a big user of that especially during storm season. It’s real unique when it’s people that you know that you worked with in other forms or fashion come through the door to your aid; you already have that working relationship.”

Horry County is the host department this year and Chief Cline says it’s an honor to host on a momentous year like the 75th anniversary.

“To come in and have it in your backyard, in your home area with your home department hosting is just a real honor and privilege,” Cline says. “What it does say for the organization and for the state is that we’re standing on the shoulders of giants.”