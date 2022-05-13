MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The 83rd Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally kicked off Friday.

The event takes place at various locations up and down the Grand Strand and into Georgetown until May 22.

One of the main hubs is in Murrells Inlet where popular biker bars SBB and Beaver Bar host live bands, food and retail vendors with bikers from all over the United States.

Besides the sounds of engines, motorcycle gear and booze, there’s one thing that really keeps bikers coming back each spring — the community feeling.

“Its a brotherhood of a lot of people that have the same passion,” said James Channell, a biker from North Carolina who has been coming to the Spring Rally since 1992. “They come down and we get together and we share ideas, we look at bikes and we get ideas from other peoples’ bikes to dress ours out.”

Motorcycle enthusiasts can’t get enough of the southern hospitality, smiling faces and good people they say the event draws in.

Michael Toll, vendor for Stainless Steel Wind Spinners, said he has been to bike week for several years and the people always leave a good impression.

“It’s that crowd, it’s the friendly faces,” he said. “South Carolina’s got a real nice crowd and we sure appreciate all the visitors coming down here.”

Even people who are not old enough to drive will tell you they love spending time with old friends and making new ones.

8-year-old Michael Longo has been coming to Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally since he was almost 4 years old. He loves riding on the back of his grandfather, “Pop Pop’s”, motorcycle, listening to the rock and roll music and looking at the fancy motorcycles he hopes to ride one day.

“The best thing about it is listening and getting to meet new people every day,” Michael said.

Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally’s website reminds all riders of laws for the event.

Some of the most important ones listed are:

1) The legal drinking age is 21.

2) No open containers of alcoholic beverages in vehicles or public areas are allowed.

3) South Carolina law states motorcycle operators and passengers under 21 must wear an approved helmet.

4) Speeding and seat belt laws will be strictly enforced.

5) No littering.