85-year-old Murrells Inlet man reported missing, daughter says she hasn’t been able to contact him for 2 years

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – An 85-year-old Murrells Inlet man has been reported missing and his daughter says she hasn’t been able to contact him for two years.

Hubert Lee Clodfelter’s wife reported that he was last seen in March, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Clodfelter’s daughter notified the GCSO on March 14 “about her concerns in not being able to get in touch with him for two years.”

Clodfelter is described as a white male with white hair, who is about 6-feet, 1-inch tall and about 210 pounds.

According to a report from the GCSO, Clodfelter’s daughter said she hasn’t contacted her father in two years and has tried several times to reach him on his cell phone.

Clodfelter’s daughter reported to police that his wife answers the phone and gives a reason why she hasn’t heard from him, the report said. The daughter also told police she has spoken with Clodfelter’s tenants and neighbors, who reportedly said they haven’t seen or heard from him in about two years.

Anyone with information about Clodfelter’s location is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.