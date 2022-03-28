MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Funds from the Eighth Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary Contest benefitted the Grand Strand Humane Society, according to the event.

The money will help the group find a building to keep and take care of local homeless animals.

“They are unfortunately without a home themselves, the old shelter is no longer operable,” Aubin Hooker, the events coordinator said. “We are trying to raise money to give them a new building as well as supplies for all the homeless animals in the area.”

The event was held at the Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet. Dozens of local businesses sat under tents to showcase their products to the community.

“It’s such a great atmosphere down here today, great energy, lots of amazing people and having so much fun, great vendors, great contestants,” said Jess Wnuck, the executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Wnuck expressed her gratitude to the community for showing up to support the animals.

“We’re super grateful for all of these community events and everyone who comes out to them to benefit the shelter, we couldn’t do it without partnership like this in the community,” she said.