9/11 memorial sculpture to be on display at Brookgreen Gardens

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A world-renowned sculptor spent the better part of the past two decades on a 9/11 memorial installation that will debut at Brookgreen Gardens this weekend.

Thomas Schomberg is known mostly for his athletic-inspired work, like the Sylvester Stallone sculpture he created for Rocky III. However, he said after 9/11, he was sensitive to the environment.

“I wanted to produce what I thought would be a fitting tribute to the people who were lost, and especially to their families,” he said.

What started as a single piece turned into a labor of love that took the better part of two decades. Schomberg created several vignette sculptures in columns to display the timeline of events on 9/11 and the emotions victims were feeling.

“These figures are expressing elements of that particular day and as you see them, they are nude, which is a sign for me of vulnerability, but also these figures represent a tragedy that happened to all of them,” he said. “They had no choice. There is no socioeconomic between the people. They could be CEOs of companies; they could be clerical workers; they all suffered the same fate.”

Schomberg says the goal of the installation is to remind people to never forget the tragic events of Sept. 11 and pay homage to the victims’ families.

“More than anything, I just can’t repeat it enough. This is for the victims and their families,” he said.

Memories of 9/11 by Thomas Schomberg will be on display in Rosen Galleries at Brookgreen Gardens from Sept. 11 to Nov. 7.