9 concerts on tap for return of Pawleys Island festival in October

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) – The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, will return in October with a full lineup of concerts and others activities, organizers said.

The 16-day festival is scheduled for Oct. 8-23. It will feature nine concerts, including outdoor shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Up to 1,200 people can attend the concerts, which start at 7 p.m. at The Reserve Club in Pawleys Island.

“We are beyond excited,” said Susan Bryant, the festival’s sales and marketing director. “We will be so happy to hear live music and see our friends. We’re excited to be going forward and feel like it’s going to be one of the best years we’ve had.”

The festival will celebrate its 30th year with a range of entertainers, including the Orlando Transit Authority, a Chicago tribute band on Oct. 8; The Miracles on Oct. 9; Lao Tizer, featuring Eric Marienthal on Oct. 13; The Black Market Trust on Oct. 14; Atlanta Rhythm Section on Oct. 15; Tavares on Oct. 16; The Texas Tenors on Oct. 21; the Best of the Eagles on Oct. 22; and Tabled Event – Destination Motown featuring Soul Cruisers on Oct. 23.

“Ticket sales are going great,” Bryant said. “We’re thrilled. I think there are going to be some concerts that are complete sellouts. My biggest message to people is to get your tickets now and make your reservations.”

Tickets range from $35 to $175. Money generated by the non-profit festival benefits the arts of all kinds, including scholarships, instruments, instruction and more.