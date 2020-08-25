911 AUDIO: Hear Cpl. Ambrosino’s last call over dispatch

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department provided audio of Cpl. Michael Ambrosino’s traditional last call over dispatch.

“Horry County 479. Horry County 479. Horry County 479. Cpl. Michael Ambrosino, end of watch, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2020. It has been a privilege and an honor to serve you. Your brothers and sisters of Horry County Police Department have you from here.”

Listen to the audio courtesy of Horry County Police Department in the video player above.

Cpl. Ambrosino died Wednesday after a battle with COVID-19.

Cpl. Michael Ambrosino was an officer with more than 32 years of service, the county said. He was with HCPD for more than seven years. He served on the South Precinct Patrol, Beach Patrol, Honor Guard, and Team Leader for the SWAT Negotiations Team.

“Every day Cpl. Ambrosino came to work, he put his all into helping others, fellow officers and community members alike, and doing it with a smile and wry humor,” the county said.

Cpl. Ambrosino’s service was held Tuesday.