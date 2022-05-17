CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — A common dye used by doctors for CT scans as well as procedures for heart attacks and stroke is in short supply right now.

It’s called iodinated contrast.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Hospital Association are recommending doctors limit how much they use it.

According to the state hospital association, there are two large suppliers for this contrast dye. One is having supply problems.

Iodinated contrast media is injected into patients, allowing doctors to get a better look at a patient’s anatomy and organs.

“It helps us understand or visualize the architecture of the inside of a vessel,” said Dr. Christine Carr, senior physician advisor with the South Carolina Hospital Association. “Like is there a nick, or a bump or a blockage on the inside of the vessel.”

DHEC said the shortage was caused by the temporary lockdown of a facility in China due to COVID-19. That factory produces a significant amount of contrast dye used across the globe.

The factory is open again, but DHEC thinks the shortage will last another six to eight weeks.

“One of the suppliers has a significant backlog and that is GE Healthcare,” Carr said. “So hospitals that sourced their contrast from GE, as a preferred vendor, those are the hospitals impacted.”

DHEC is recommending ways hospitals can conserve, including preventing waste, using other imaging technologies, prioritizing which cases should receive contrast, and delaying tests for people who can safely wait.

“Patients that really need surgery, we have alternative imaging modalities, you know ultrasound, MRI, and non-contrasted CT scans,” Carr said.

Leaders at Conway Medical Center said while they have seen the effects of the shortage, their team has worked hard to secure product from other vendors so patients can still get scans.

DHEC said they will continue monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the global supply chain while making sure all South Carolinians receive the safest and timeliest care possible.