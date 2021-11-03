‘A long painful suffering before death’: Caregiver charged after Longs police say he neglected person

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested a man they say neglected a person he was the caregiver for, causing them to die.

On December 23, 2020, an autopsy revealed that a person died from clinical neglect and extensive Psoriaform rash ulcerations, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

During the time of death, and for 10 months before the death, David Constantine was serving as the victim’s caregiver, according to the arrest warrant.

The autopsy also showed “the wounds on the victim and condition of the body indicate a long painful suffering before death,” according to the warrant.

Because Constantine did not seek medical help for the victim, police say his lack of actions resulted in their death.