Pedestrian killed, man charged in early-morning wreck on Highway 544

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after troopers say a wreck left a pedestrian dead on Highway 544 early Saturday morning.

Riley Patton, 23, of Surfside Beach, is charged with felony DUI involving death and leaving the scene of a collision involving death, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on Highway 544 near Cabots Creek Road.

That’s where a Ford truck was in the median to help another vehicle, Collins said. A GMC truck allegedly hit the Ford, and then a pedestrian standing outside it.

Highway Patrol says the GMC continued down the road to Peachtree Grocery, where Patton was eventually taken into custody.

The pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash, Collins said. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian as Timothy “Timmy” Shulkcum, 55, of Myrtle Beach.

Patton was booked into J. Reuben Long around 5:30 Saturday morning, online records show. He has not been released.

Highway 544 was blocked for some time while crews worked to clear the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol. Count on News13 for updates.