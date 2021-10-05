‘A ray of puppy sunshine’: Horry County police bloodhound dies

Bloodhound Josie and her handler, Sgt. Miller, pose for a photo. (Courtesy: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A bloodhound with the Horry County Police Department has died, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Josie, who joined the department in 2018, experienced an “unpreventable medical emergency” on Sept. 14, according to the post.

“She crossed the rainbow bridge in the safety of her kennel at home with her family,” the post reads.

Josie spent a year in training and worked as a tracker. She could frequently be seen at school visits and special events.

Josie arrived from Missouri right before Hurricane Florence hit.

“For many, she was a ray of puppy sunshine during the long emergency activation for the storm and flooding that followed,” the post reads.

Her handler, Sgt. Miller, also has another retired police dog. The department has asked for the public to keep him in their thoughts.