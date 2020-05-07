1,000 full food boxes help feed local families during COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – United Way of Horry County (UWHC) and Impact Ministries partnered to pack 1,000 food boxes and loaded large quantities of food into the trunks of families in need.

Hundreds of families left The Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday with more than 50 pounds of food. Each food box contained 30 pounds of fresh chicken, plus fresh fruits, vegetables, and nonperishable items.

What seemed to be an endless line of cars throughout the distribution, also revealed that households are remaining full and pantries are going empty.

“I’m on disability and there are four adults in my house, two aren’t eligible for food stamps and the money runs short before the next food stamps come in,” Karen Levitt said as she was picking up food for her loved ones.

She’s one of the hundreds that drove off with a sense of comfort and a full trunk of food.

“When you can’t feed your family and they give food like this to help you feed your family I think everyone is very humbled,” Andrea Stevens, a volunteer, said.

Wednesday’s distribution was the second time UWHC and Impact Ministries have served families during COVID-19. After serving 500 people at the end of April, hundreds were left in short supply.

Cafe Gelato donated $15,000 to the effort. The number of available items at Wednesday’s distribution doubled, allowing twice as many families to be served.

“We can’t change the world but if everyone does something it will make a difference,” Cafe Gelato’s Doug Lammers said.

From volunteers to those in line behind the wheel, they’re in it together, helping get out together.

“They’re happy and blessed we gave them the food, they said it’s unbelievable,” volunteer Kim Altemus said.

“It puts peace in my heart,” Levitt said.

Volunteers limited one 50+ pound food box per car and made sure everyone remained in their vehicle.

Upcoming food distributions:

Monday, May 11th: Conway High School 2301 Church Street, Conway, SC at 9:30 am

Conway High School 2301 Church Street, Conway, SC at 9:30 am Thursday, May 14th: Aynor Middle School 400 Frye Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544 at 10:30 am

Thursday, May 14th: Loris Middle School 5209 SC-66 Loris, SC 29569 at 11 am

Saturday, May 16th: The Shepherd’s Table 1412 Gamecock Ave, Conway, SC 29526 at 9 am

Saturday, May 16th : Church of the Resurrection 8901 US 17 Bypass South, Surfside Beach, SC 29575

: Church of the Resurrection 8901 US 17 Bypass South, Surfside Beach, SC 29575 Friday, May 22nd: Socastee Elementary School 4223 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 at 2pm

To find local kids meals, click here.