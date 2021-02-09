‘A tremendous transformation’: Nance Plaza in Myrtle Beach prepares to open with Grand Strand Brewing at center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of Myrtle Beach’s planned downtown redevelopment is expected to open later this month.

At the corner of Main Street and 9th Avenue North, Nance Plaza is expected to open up later this month. That’s according to Lauren Clever, who’s the director of the city’s downtown development office, when she gave an update about the arts and innovation district to city council Tuesday.

The small park is supposed to attract more people into the district, which is just a couple blocks from the boardwalk and oceanfront.

“It’s a tremendous transformation,” Clever said. “The corridor is very open and feels very good. The park and the plaza feel wonderful. It’s very open, there’s a lot of sightlines that were not there before.”

Grand Strand Brewing Company is also planning to open this month in Nance Plaza. Clayton Burrous, who co-owns the brewery, says he’s been brewing beer for about 13 years.

He says he’s excited to share his creativity through beer-making.

“I think the looks on people’s faces when they see what we’re doing and the environment that we’re in, it’s pretty satisfying,” Burrous said.

With beers like “Jolene Red Ale” or “Cackalacky Stout” on tap, Grand Strand Brewing is planning its soft opening around Feb. 22. A full opening is expected around Mar. 5.

The brewery will also join Mashburn Construction as one of the first businesses in the new arts and innovation district.

“We’ve been working for a couple years on this project and it’s exciting to finally see it come to life,” said Burrous. “We’re just a few weeks away from opening. We’ve got beer in the tanks.”

Burrous says he hopes what he and the city have been brewing in the district pays off for years to come.

“We have sidewalks, we’ve got trees, we’ve got these old, historic storefronts,” he said. “Breweries have a history of revitalizing less desirable parts of town, if you will, and we hope we can be a catalyst for getting people to come back downtown.”

Another step in the arts and innovation district is renovating historic buildings off Ninth Avenue North and finding businesses to occupy them, which are both expected to start later this month.