Abandoned vehicle found flipped over; Officials investigating

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Law enforcement is investigating after finding an abandoned vehicle flipped over on the side of the road.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded at around 7:47 a.m. Sunday to reports of a vehicle flipped over in bushes alongside Hughes Landing Road, according to a Facebook post.

No one was found in or around the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation into what happened.

