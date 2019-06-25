Update: Highway 707 open after motorcycle crash

Update: Highway 707 has opened.

——————————————————–

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A crash with injuries on Highway 707 near Laurel Woods Drive has the road blocked.

The northbound lanes are closed and only one southbound lane is open, according to Tony Casey, spokesperson with Horry County Fire Rescue. The wreck was reported before noon near the intersection.

A motorcycle driver suffered “very serious” injuries, Casey reported. No other injuries were reported.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

No other information is available at this time.

Count on News13 to for details as we work to learn more.