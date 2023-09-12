SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Adventure Falls Golf, which has served the Grand Strand community for more than three decades, will close permanently on Sunday, the business said in a Facebook post.
The miniature golf course opened in 1989 and has been a “staple in the Surfside landscape ever since,” the post said. The business will be selling first rounds for $8.90 each day until it closes.
“Come say farewell to our beloved attraction,” the business said. “Thank you for allowing us to serve you.”
* * *
