Alabama Theatre will reopen in September

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Alabama Theatre

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Alabama Theatre announced its reopening date Wednesday.

The theater will reopen on Sept. 5 with extra precautions to keep entertainers, staff, and patrons safe. Those precautions include social distancing inside and outside of the theater and wearing masks.

The theater will be presenting “ONE The Show,” which features some of Broadway’s most-popular songs, according to the press release. The show will be at 7 p.m.

More information and tickets can be found at the Alabama Theatre website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories