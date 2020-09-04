All Horry County Schools students will receive free breakfast and lunch thanks to USDA waiver

For the 2020-21 school year, the USDA Summer Food Service Program waiver allows all students to receive free breakfast and lunch each day regardless of family income-levels or proof of enrollment.

In addition to providing student meals during face-to-face instruction, Grab-and-Go style meals will be available for all students participating in the K-12 HCS Virtual Program and for students who are participating in Distance Learning days.

Daily meals will consist of one breakfast and one lunch. Curbside meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, at any of the following locations:

Adult meals will not be provided, and students will not be required to be in the vehicle when picking up meals. Parents will be required to sign a simple form for meal pick-ups.