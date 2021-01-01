All lanes of Highway 17 closed early Friday morning after fatal crash

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department is encouraging drivers to take an alternative route after all lanes of Highway 17 were closed Friday morning, according to a 4:52 a.m. tweet from the department.

All lanes of Highway 17 are closed between Windy Hill Road and 37th avenue “for an extended time.” Vehicles were being detoured onto Ocean Boulevard.

There was a fatal crash with injuries at the Turtle Mart between Windy Hill Road and 37th Avenue, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories