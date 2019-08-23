22-year-old man dies in North Myrtle Beach crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A 22-year-old man has died in a crash in North Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Friday morning on Robert Edge Parkway, the coroner’s office said. The victim’s identity is expected to be released later today.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around 12:30 a.m., a tweet from the department said. All westbound lanes of Robert Edge Parkway near Highway 17 were closed for a period of time.

E-2, E-3, E-4, R-1, Batt 1, Car 3 on scene of MVA, Robert Edge Parkway just off Hwy 17. All lanes of Westbound Robert Edge Pkwy are closed and will be for extended time. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ExOLyOhzsj — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) August 23, 2019

The scene was cleared and lanes of traffic were reopened around 5:15 a.m. Friday, another tweet from NMBFR said.

