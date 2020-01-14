Allegiant announces new non-stop flights to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Allegiant has announced three new non-stop flights to Myrtle Beach.

The flights will fly to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) from:

Providence, Rhode through T.F. Green Airport (PVD)

Knoxville, Tennessee through McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

Elmira, New York via Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM)

“We’re excited to grow our service in Myrtle Beach,” said Allegiant’s Vice President of Planning and Revenue Drew Wells. “These new routes start just in time for summer travel and will allow more travelers to experience all that the Grand Strand has to offer.”

The flights will operate twice a week starting in June.

“The introduction of nonstop air service from Providence, Rhode Island, Knoxville, Tennessee and Elmira, New York to the Myrtle Beach International Airport is fantastic news,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “Allegiant is a great partner and we appreciate their continued commitment to the airport and the entire Grand Strand.”

For more information, visit Allegiant’s website or MYR’s website here.

