Alligator Adventure reopens following renovations

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Alligator Adventure announced that it is re-opening Saturday following some renovations.
The park was closed for around 6 weeks while work was being done.
The North Myrtle Beach attraction took to Facebook Friday to announce the re-opening.
The post said that while a lot of work was accomplished during the closure, there is still some ongoing construction happening.
