Breaking News Alert
Florence Airport officer dead following shooting; suspect apprehended

Alligator Adventures in North Myrtle closing temporarily for renovations

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:
alligator_435347

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Grand Strand attraction will be shutting its doors temporarily to make way for some improvements.

Alligator Adventure in North Myrtle Beach said on its Facebook page Saturday it will be closed for several weeks ahead of some renovations.

The renovations, according to the post, will be to accommodate future exhibits.

While the closure begins Monday, Alligator Adventures has not yet said when it plans on re-opening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story